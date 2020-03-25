環境活動家のグレタさん、新型コロナの可能性明かす！若者に警鐘も | RBB TODAY

グレタ氏は「旅行から戻った後、2週間は自宅アパートにこもっていました」とし「約10日前、ブリュッセルから一緒に旅行した父親とまったく同じ時期に、いくつか症状を感じ始めました。私は疲れており、震え、喉の痛み、咳が出ました」と症状をコメント。
現時点で罹患の“可能性”に言及している理由については「スウェーデンでは、緊急の治療が必要でない限り、新型コロナウイルスの検査をすることができません。体調が悪い人は家にいて自分を隔離するように言われます」とし、「私は新型コロナウイルスの検査を受けていませんが、症状と状況の組み合わせを考えると、陽性であった可能性が非常に高いです」と明らかにした。
すでにグレタ氏は回復しており、「私はほとんど悪化しませんでした」とも。「多くの人（特に若い人たち）はまったく症状を感じないか、非常に軽度の症状で、気が付かないかもしれません。しかし、そうした人たちが、自分たちがウイルスを持っていることを知らないまま、それをリスクのあるグループ（高齢の方々）にもたらします」と新型コロナウイルスの怖さについても訴えた。
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve