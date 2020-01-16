【1月16日誕生日の芸能人】ダンディ坂野、TKO・木下隆行、SHEILA…… | RBB TODAY

ダンディの他にも本日は池上季実子、木下隆行（TKO）、SHEILA、パンチ浜崎（ザ・パンチ）が今日誕生日だ。
■女優・池上季実子（いけがみきみこ／61歳）
生年月日：1959年1月16日
プロフィール：https://www.oscarpro.co.jp/#/profile/entry/458
■お笑いタレント・ダンディ坂野（だんでぃさかの／53歳）
生年月日：1967年1月16日
プロフィール：https://www.sunmusic.org/profile/dandy_sakano.html
ブログ：https://ameblo.jp/dandy-sakano/
■TKO・木下隆行（きのしたたかゆき／48歳）
生年月日：1972年1月16日
プロフィール：https://www.shochikugeino.co.jp/talents/tko
ブログ：https://ameblo.jp/tko-kinoshita/
Twitter：https://twitter.com/tkokinosita
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/tko.kinoshita/
■モデル、タレント・SHEILA（しぇいら／47歳）
生年月日：1973年1月16日
プロフィール：https://www.horipro.co.jp/sheila/
ブログ：https://ameblo.jp/sheila-blog/
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/sheichan16/
■ザ・パンチ・パンチ浜崎（ぱんちはまさき／39歳）
生年月日：1981年1月16日
プロフィール：https://profile.yoshimoto.co.jp/talent/detail?id=464
ブログ：https://blogs.yahoo.co.jp/thepunch_blog
Twitter：https://twitter.com/PUNCH_HAMASAKI
