『テラスハウス』スタジオ出演のトリンドル玲奈、急死の木村花さんを追悼 | RBB TODAY

『テラスハウス』スタジオ出演のトリンドル玲奈、急死の木村花さんを追悼

トリンドル玲奈【写真：竹内みちまろ】
　トリンドル玲奈が24日、恋愛リアリティーショー『テラスハウス』に出演中だったプロレスラー・木村花さんが亡くなったことについて自身のInstagramでコメントした。


　トリンドルは同番組にスタジオメンバーとして参加しており、訃報を受け「何らかの方法で花ちゃんを守ってあげることができたのではないかと、心を痛めております」とコメント。

　さらに木村さんがSNS上で誹謗中傷を受けていたと言われていることについて「人が人を不用意に傷つけることなく、もっと愛のある優しい世界をつくることはできないものだろうかと、考えています」と胸中を明かし、「心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます」と偲んだ。

花ちゃんの訃報に関して、﻿ 何らかの方法で花ちゃんを守ってあげることができたのではないかと、心を痛めております。﻿ ﻿ そして、人が人を不用意に傷つけることなく、もっと愛のある優しい世界をつくることはできないものだろうかと、考えています。﻿ ﻿ 心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。﻿ ﻿ ﻿ The death of Hana Kimura is a real tragedy and, as a member of the Terrace House team I sincerely wonder whether I could have done more to better protected Hana in some way.﻿ ﻿ Also, I wonder whether it is possible for us all, off-line and especially also on-line, to create a kinder, more loving world in which we do not hurt and damage others, even inadvertently.﻿ ﻿ My thoughts and prayers today are with you, Hana, and with your family and friends.

《松尾》

