トム・ハンクス、新型コロナウイルス陽性を報告 | RBB TODAY

トム・ハンクス、新型コロナウイルス陽性を報告

トム・ハンクス　（ｃ）Getty Images
  • トム・ハンクス　（ｃ）Getty Images
　米俳優のトム・ハンクスが、新型コロナウイルスに罹患したことをSNSで明らかにした。


　トム・ハンクスは、妻のリタとともにオーストラリアに滞在中。風邪症状や体の痛み、微熱があったことから、新型コロナウイルスの検査を実施して、陽性が判明したという。現在は、医療機関の指示に従って隔離された状態であることも明かしている。

　ファンからは、「驚いた」「一刻も早い回復を祈っています」などの声が多数寄せられている。

《KT》

