トム・ハンクス、新型コロナウイルス陽性を報告 | RBB TODAY

トム・ハンクスは、妻のリタとともにオーストラリアに滞在中。風邪症状や体の痛み、微熱があったことから、新型コロナウイルスの検査を実施して、陽性が判明したという。現在は、医療機関の指示に従って隔離された状態であることも明かしている。
ファンからは、「驚いた」「一刻も早い回復を祈っています」などの声が多数寄せられている。
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!