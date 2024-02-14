北欧グルメが勢揃い「北欧展」日本橋高島屋で開催 | RBB TODAY

日本橋高島屋S.C.が、本館8階催会場にて29日から3月11日まで「北欧展」を開催する。
同展では、カラフルな色使いや個性的なデザインでありながらも生活に馴染む温かみのある北欧アイテムや、伝統的なグルメなどが勢揃い。
イートインコーナーには、デンマーク（コペンハーゲン）やフランスのミシュランレストランで修行を積んだ児玉智也が腕を振るう、東京・麻布十番のミシュランガイド東京2024掲載レストラン「ACiD brianza」や、スウェーデンで北欧料理を学んだシェフ北原秀雄による「北欧料理 ガムラスタン蓼科」などが出店。「ACiD brianza」は北欧の発酵技術を駆使した期間限定の特別コース、「北欧料理 ガムラスタン蓼科」は2002年「ノーベル賞」晩餐会で振る舞われたメニューを再構成・再現した料理を販売する。
その他、甘いものを食べながらコーヒーを飲む“fika”という習慣の際に食べられるシナモンロールや、北欧の定番菓子セムラ、ラスキアイスブッラといったパンやスイーツなど、北欧のグルメが揃う。
