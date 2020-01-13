 【1月13日誕生日の芸能人】稲村亜美、平山あや、コウテイ・九条ジョー…… | RBB TODAY
【1月13日誕生日の芸能人】稲村亜美、平山あや、コウテイ・九条ジョー……

エンタメ その他
稲村亜美【写真：竹内みちまろ】
　1月13日は稲村亜美の24歳の誕生日だ。テレビCMの“神スイング”でブレイクし、タレントやグラビアアイドルとして活躍する稲村。現在は『プロ野球ニュース』（フジテレビONE）、『TOKYO LOVE SPORTS』（TOKYO MX）、『戦え！スポーツ内閣』（MBS）などスポーツ系の番組に多数出演している。


　稲村の他にも長山洋子、真矢（LUNA SEA）、大島美幸（森三中）、平山あや、九条ジョー（コウテイ）が今日誕生日だ。

■演歌歌手・長山洋子（ながやまようこ／52歳）
生年月日：1968年1月13日
プロフィール：https://www.jvcmusic.co.jp/-/Profile/A000403.html
ブログ：https://ameblo.jp/yoko-nagayama/

■LUNA SEA・真矢（しんや／50歳）
生年月日：1970年1月13日
プロフィール：https://avex.jp/lunasea/profile/
ブログ：http://ameblo.jp/shinya-777/
Twitter：https://twitter.com/331shinya
Instagram：https://instagram.com/331shinya

■森三中・大島美幸（おおしまみゆき／40歳）
生年月日：1980年1月13日
プロフィール：https://profile.yoshimoto.co.jp/talent/detail?id=040

■女優・平山あや（ひらやまあや／36歳）
生年月日：1984年1月13日
プロフィール：https://www.horipro.co.jp/hirayamaaya/
ブログ：https://ameblo.jp/hirayama-aya/
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/aya_hirayama/

■コウテイ・九条ジョー（くじょうじょー／26歳）
生年月日：1994年1月13日
プロフィール：https://profile.yoshimoto.co.jp/talent/detail?id=6054

■タレント・稲村亜美（いなむらあみ／24歳）
生年月日：1996年1月13日
プロフィール：http://asaikikaku.co.jp/talent/profile/inamuraami
Twitter：https://twitter.com/Inamuraami
Instagram：http://instagram.com/inamura_ami
ブログ：http://lineblog.me/inamuraami/

