松田聖子、さいたまスーパーアリーナ公演の映像作品化！収録曲＆ジャケット写真公開 | RBB TODAY

松田聖子、さいたまスーパーアリーナ公演の映像作品化！収録曲＆ジャケット写真公開

松田聖子、さいたまスーパーアリーナ公演の映像作品化！収録曲＆ジャケット写真公開
　松田聖子が、「Seiko Matsuda Concert Tour 2022 “My Favorite Singles & Best Songs」と題したコンサートツアーを5都市で12公演開催。無事、完走した。今回、同ツアー初日のさいたまスーパーアリーナ公演の映像が12月14日に発売されることが決まった。

　このほど、映像化される収録曲とジャケット写真が公開。「チェリーブラッサム2021」から最後の「大切なあなた」まで26曲が収録される。さらに、DVD初回限定盤の特典として、自身初のライブアルバムの収録曲も発表。Blu-ray初回限定盤には52ページに及ぶ写真集が特典として付属する。

【収録曲】
・チェリーブラッサム2021
・Strawberry Time
・I Want You So Bad！
・渚のバルコニー
・秘密の花園
・野ばらのエチュード
・天国のキッス
・ever since
・とんがり屋根の花屋さん
・風立ちぬ
・Marrakech～マラケッシュ～
・Human Nature　
・時間旅行
・セイシェルの夕陽
・モッキンバード
・赤いスイートピー
・時間の国のアリス ～Alice in the world of time～
・青い珊瑚礁 ～Blue Lagoon～
・風は秋色
・ハートのイアリング
・未来の花嫁
・ピンクのモーツァルト
・Rock’n Rouge
・夏の扉
・-Encore-
・素敵にOnce Again
・大切なあなた

【CD収録曲】　(DVD初回盤のみ)
・チェリーブラッサム2021
・Strawberry Time
・I Want You So Bad!
・渚のバルコニー
・秘密の花園
・野ばらのエチュード
・時間の国のアリス ～Alice in the world of time～
・青い珊瑚礁 ～Blue Lagoon～
・未来の花嫁
・ピンクのモーツァルト
