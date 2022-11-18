松田聖子、さいたまスーパーアリーナ公演の映像作品化！収録曲＆ジャケット写真公開 | RBB TODAY

【収録曲】 ・チェリーブラッサム2021 ・Strawberry Time ・I Want You So Bad！ ・渚のバルコニー ・秘密の花園 ・野ばらのエチュード ・天国のキッス ・ever since ・とんがり屋根の花屋さん ・風立ちぬ ・Marrakech～マラケッシュ～ ・Human Nature ・時間旅行 ・セイシェルの夕陽 ・モッキンバード ・赤いスイートピー ・時間の国のアリス ～Alice in the world of time～ ・青い珊瑚礁 ～Blue Lagoon～ ・風は秋色 ・ハートのイアリング ・未来の花嫁 ・ピンクのモーツァルト ・Rock’n Rouge ・夏の扉 ・-Encore- ・素敵にOnce Again ・大切なあなた
【CD収録曲】 (DVD初回盤のみ) ・チェリーブラッサム2021 ・Strawberry Time ・I Want You So Bad! ・渚のバルコニー ・秘密の花園 ・野ばらのエチュード ・時間の国のアリス ～Alice in the world of time～ ・青い珊瑚礁 ～Blue Lagoon～ ・未来の花嫁 ・ピンクのモーツァルト
《KT》