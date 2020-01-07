【1月7日誕生日の芸能人】粗品、モー娘。・石田亜佑美、水木一郎…… | RBB TODAY

粗品の他にも水木一郎、中務裕太（GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE）、石田亜佑美（モーニング娘。）、川村壱馬（THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE）、田島芽瑠（HKT48）が今日誕生日だ。
■歌手・水木一郎（みずきいちろう／72歳）
生年月日：1948年1月7日
プロフィール：https://columbia.jp/artist-info/mizuki/prof.html
■GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE・中務裕太（なかつかゆうた／27歳）
生年月日：1993年1月7日
プロフィール：https://www.ldh.co.jp/management/nakatsuka/
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/yuta_nakatsuka_official/
■霜降り明星・粗品（そしな／27歳）
生年月日：1993年1月7日
プロフィール：https://profile.yoshimoto.co.jp/talent/detail?id=5087
Twitter：https://twitter.com/soshina3
■モーニング娘。・石田亜佑美（いしだあゆみ／23歳）
生年月日：1997年1月7日
プロフィール：http://www.helloproject.com/morningmusume/profile/ayumi_ishida/
■THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE・川村壱馬（かわむらかずま／23歳）
生年月日：1997年1月7日
プロフィール：https://m.tribe-m.jp/artist/index/145
■HKT48・田島芽瑠（たしまめる／20歳）
生年月日：2000年1月7日
プロフィール：http://www.hkt48.jp/profile/37
Twitter：https://twitter.com/meru_chan_07
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meru_chan_official/
