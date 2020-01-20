 【1月20日誕生日の芸能人】矢口真里、ダチョウ倶楽部・上島、IKKO…… | RBB TODAY
注目の話題
ホーム エンタメ その他 記事

【1月20日誕生日の芸能人】矢口真里、ダチョウ倶楽部・上島、IKKO……

エンタメ その他
矢口真里【写真：竹内みちまろ】
  • 矢口真里【写真：竹内みちまろ】
  • ダチョウ倶楽部・上島竜兵【錦怜那】
  • IKKO【写真：竹内みちまろ】
　1月20日はタレント・矢口真里の37歳の誕生日だ。矢口は一昨年3月に一般男性との結婚を発表し、昨年8月に第1子を出産。現在は芸能活動には復帰しており、『話題のアプリ ええじゃないか！』（TOKYO MX）、『矢口真里の火曜The NIGHT』（AbemaTV）、『YUBIWAZA』（毎日放送）などの番組にレギュラー出演中。


　矢口の他にも今日は桜井賢（THE ALFEE）、上島竜兵（ダチョウ倶楽部）、IKKO、川島章良（はんにゃ）、ハリー杉山、鷲尾伶菜（E-girls）が誕生日だ。

■THE ALFEE・桜井賢（さくらいまさる／65歳）
生年月日：1955年1月20日
プロフィール：http://www.alfee.com/profile/index.html

■ダチョウ倶楽部・上島竜兵（うえしまりゅうへい／59歳）
生年月日：1961年1月20日
プロフィール：https://www.ohtapro.co.jp/talent/dachouclub.html

■タレント・IKKO（いっこう／58歳）
生年月日：1962年1月20日
プロフィール：http://ikko.cc/profile/index.html
Twitter：https://twitter.com/LOVE_IKKO

■はんにゃ・川島章良（かわしまあきよし／38歳）
生年月日：1982年1月20日
プロフィール：https://profile.yoshimoto.co.jp/talent/detail?id=615
Twitter：https://twitter.com/IPPOKAWASHIMA
ブログ：https://ameblo.jp/akiyoshikawashima/

■タレント・矢口真里（やぐちまり／37歳）
生年月日：1983年1月20日
プロフィール：http://www.up-front-create.com/mari_yaguchi/profile/
ブログ：http://ameblo.jp/mari-yaguchi/
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/mariyaguchi_official/

■タレント・ハリー杉山（はりーすぎやま／35歳）
生年月日：1985年1月20日
プロフィール：http://takeoff-mg.com/HarrySugiyama
ブログ：https://lineblog.me/harrysugiyama/
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/harrysugiyama/
Twitter：https://twitter.com/harrysugiyama

■E-girls・鷲尾伶菜（わしおれいな／26歳）
生年月日：1994年1月20日
プロフィール：https://e-girls-ldh.jp/profile/detail.php?id=1000771
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/reina.washio.official/

【ピックアップ】
・注目アイドルの写真集・DVD満載……セクシーグラビア一挙公開
・橋本環奈、久松郁実、伊織もえ……セクシー写真集続々！注目の写真集まとめ
・【TGS 2019】美人！可愛い！ コスプレイヤー＆コンパニオンを激写（その1）
・アイドルがセクシーランジェリーショット公開……柏木由紀、小嶋陽菜、内田理央
《松尾》

関連ニュース

ピックアップ

page top