【1月20日誕生日の芸能人】矢口真里、ダチョウ倶楽部・上島、IKKO…… | RBB TODAY

矢口の他にも今日は桜井賢（THE ALFEE）、上島竜兵（ダチョウ倶楽部）、IKKO、川島章良（はんにゃ）、ハリー杉山、鷲尾伶菜（E-girls）が誕生日だ。
■THE ALFEE・桜井賢（さくらいまさる／65歳）
生年月日：1955年1月20日
プロフィール：http://www.alfee.com/profile/index.html
■ダチョウ倶楽部・上島竜兵（うえしまりゅうへい／59歳）
生年月日：1961年1月20日
プロフィール：https://www.ohtapro.co.jp/talent/dachouclub.html
■タレント・IKKO（いっこう／58歳）
生年月日：1962年1月20日
プロフィール：http://ikko.cc/profile/index.html
Twitter：https://twitter.com/LOVE_IKKO
■はんにゃ・川島章良（かわしまあきよし／38歳）
生年月日：1982年1月20日
プロフィール：https://profile.yoshimoto.co.jp/talent/detail?id=615
Twitter：https://twitter.com/IPPOKAWASHIMA
ブログ：https://ameblo.jp/akiyoshikawashima/
■タレント・矢口真里（やぐちまり／37歳）
生年月日：1983年1月20日
プロフィール：http://www.up-front-create.com/mari_yaguchi/profile/
ブログ：http://ameblo.jp/mari-yaguchi/
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/mariyaguchi_official/
■タレント・ハリー杉山（はりーすぎやま／35歳）
生年月日：1985年1月20日
プロフィール：http://takeoff-mg.com/HarrySugiyama
ブログ：https://lineblog.me/harrysugiyama/
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/harrysugiyama/
Twitter：https://twitter.com/harrysugiyama
■E-girls・鷲尾伶菜（わしおれいな／26歳）
生年月日：1994年1月20日
プロフィール：https://e-girls-ldh.jp/profile/detail.php?id=1000771
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/reina.washio.official/
